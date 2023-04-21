Want To See Keith Urban At The Minnesota State Fair? Tickets Go On Sale Today! Don’t Wait!

KEITH URBAN

Keith Urban will be bringing his passion for music to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand 2023 Concert Series on Saturday, August 26th. Showtime will be 7 pm with Special Guest Lindsay Ell opening the show.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 10 am.

Ticket prices vary. You can get General Admission and Reserved Seating ranging from $52,$77, and $87.

GET YOUR TICKETS THIS FRIDAY APRIL 21ST

You can get your tickets by clicking HERE.

There will be fireworks following the performance, weather permitting.

OTHER GREAT GRANDSTAND COUNTRY PERFORMERS FOR 2023

The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, will be coming with special guest Wild Rivers on August 25th.

Brandy Carlisle on August 29th

More artists will be announced before the fair season begins.

WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE AT THE STATE FAIR?

Speaking of great artists, what other artists would you like to see perform on the Grandstand stage? Who hasn't been to our Minnesota State Fair yet that should be here? Is it newcomer Morgan Wallen? Superstar Luke Combs? The Zach Brown Band performed last year, and seems to be a favorite band as they play all over Minnesota.