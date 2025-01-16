Want to Catch Fish in Central MN This Weekend; Here’s How

We've reached the middle of January and ice fishing activity typically slows down. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions are good in the state with upwards of 15 inches of ice in most lake locations. Schmitt says there are some heaves and cracks in some locations in lakes which have created some problems with a few vehicles falling through the ice. He explains the reason for this is a lack of snow cover and large fluctuations in temperature.

Schmitt indicates on big lakes many resorts have safe areas to drive staked out and some roads maintained. He says many of these incidents where vehicles fall through the ice have happened at night. Schmitt explains ice conditions can also change when you leave the ice.

Schmitt feels January from a fishing perspective is a lot like August where fish activity diminishes. He says the feeding window is shorter with the majority of walleyes and crappies being caught early, late in the day and overnight. Schmitt indicates the majority of the walleye are being caught overnight by guys in wheel houses by setting rattle reels, dead sticks and bobber lines. He says crappies are kind of the same thing as they are being caught early and late in the day. Schmitt suggests downsizing your presentation and get away from crowds the best you can.

Schmitt says if you plan to fish during the day to move around quite a bit, look for crappies over basin areas, walleyes in deeper structure, and blue gills almost everywhere. He says the snow we received in Central Minnesota recently helped quite a bit but activity on lakes is still high which affects individual success.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.