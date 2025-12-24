November 6, 1968 – December 15, 2025

Wanda Jean Payton, age 57, of St. Cloud, MN passed away at her home on December 15, 2025.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Wanda’s life will be held Saturday, January 3, 2026, from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM at Jubilee Worship Center.

Wanda was born on November 6, 1968, to Grant and Willie (Van) Payton Sr. in Michigan City, IN. She grew up in Michigan City, IN moving to Minnesota in the early 90’s and settling in St. Cloud in 1994. Wanda loved her church, music, dancing, traveling, playing scratch offs, Mt. Dew, and her entire family. She will be remembered for always being thus happy, always helping others in any way she could, her strength of will, and never raising her voice or shedding a tear.

Wanda is survived by her children, Cornelius Payton of Moose Lake, Cornelia Smith of St. Cloud, Cornell Smith of St. Cloud, Corron Payton of St. Cloud, Cordell Smith of St. Cloud, and Consuelia Payton of St. Cloud; Lifetime Partner, Dewayne Smith of St. Cloud; brothers and sisters, Grant Payton Jr. of Michigan City, IN, Michael Payton of Michigan City, IN, Tommy Payton of Michigan City, IN, David Smith of Michigan City, IN, and Michael Payton of St. Cloud, LaVonne Manning of Hammond, LA, Bernadette Patrick of St. Cloud, Barbara Van of St. Cloud, and Sarita Payton of St. Cloud; 10 grandchildren; “bestie for the restie” Beverly Austin; aunt, Ruby (Larry) Evans; and a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son; and infant twin siblings, Connie and Ronnie.