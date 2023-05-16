Walz Signs Bill to Replace State’s Lead Pipes

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed a bill that provides $240 million to remove and replace lead pipes across the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health estimates there are over 100,000 water lines leaching lead into the drinking water statewide, and the bill will allow the Public Facilities Authority to establish a grant program to replace those systems. Community public water suppliers, municipalities, and any other organization eligible for grants or loans under the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act can apply for the grants.

While signing the bill, Governor Walz said this is an investment in the state’s future.

Safe, clean drinking water is a foundational human need – and it is long past time we make it a reality for all Minnesotans. By investing in lead pipe replacement across the state, we’re taking the burden off families and homeowners and improving the health and safety of Minnesotans in every corner of the state. This is how we build a safer, cleaner future for our children and grandchildren.

Coming in contact with lead can damage the brain, kidneys, and nervous system. In children, lead can also slow development or cause learning, behavior, and hearing problems.

