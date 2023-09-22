Walz Lowers Flags Sunday for Fallen Firefighters

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset this Sunday in honor of firefighters who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

September 24th is Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

Governor Walz marked the day with this statement:

We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect communities across Minnesota, and every firefighter deserves to come home at the end of every shift. On Sunday, we recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in service to their communities.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags in honor of Minnesota's fallen firefighters.