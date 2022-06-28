Walter W. Utecht, 83, Kimball

July 22, 1938 - June 27, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Walter W. Utecht, age 83, who died Monday at Savanna Prairie Assisted Living in Kimball, MN. Burial will be in the Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:15 a.m. Friday at the church.

Walter was born in Luxemburg Township, MN to Andrew and Alvina (Dockendorf) Utecht. He married Marlene Majerus on April 17, 1967, in St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, MN. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963.

Walter worked for the Cold Spring Granite Company for over 30 years.

Survivors include his brothers, James (Kathleen) David (Lana); in laws, Dolores Utecht, and Kathleen Utecht.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene (2000); brothers, Melvin, Ernest, Kenneth, and Robert.