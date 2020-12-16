Walter L. Rausch, 86, St. Cloud

December 13, 1933 - December 10, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Lower Church) in St. Cloud for Walter L. Rausch, age 86 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church.

Walter was born on December 13, 1933 in St. Cloud to Frank and Cecilia (Loesch) Rausch. He lived in St. Cloud all his live and worked at the St. Cloud Children’s Home for 30 years.

He is survived by his siblings, Robert Rausch of Minneapolis and Mary Lou (Byron) Johnson of Wayzata; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Adlaide Boyle, Frank Rausch, and Marcella McCann.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Skylight Gardens and Talahi Care Center for the wonderful care given to Walter.