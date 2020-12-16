Walter L. Rausch, 86, St. Cloud

October 17, 1986 - December 10, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Jennifer M. Hansen, age 34 of Richmond who passed away at her home on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jenny was born on October 17, 1986 in St. Cloud to Robert and Susan (Roberts) Fowler. She graduated from Apollo High School. Jenny married Harold Hansen on October 9, 2010 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

She enjoyed painting, taking walks, sitting outside in the sun, and spending time with friends and family (especially Penny).

Jenny is survived by her husband, Harry; daughter, Penny; parents, Robert and Sue of St. Cloud; Troy Fowler in St. Cloud, Lisa (Scott) Nordmann of St. Cloud, Sarah Fowler Fresno CA; as well as extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.