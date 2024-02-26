Walter J Backes, 93, Cold Spring

April 14, 1930 - February 22, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, MN for Walter J. Backes, age 93, who went to walk with our Lord February 22nd. Lunch will follow, as will a burial with military honors in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the church narthex.

Walter (Wally) was born on the family’s farm north of Cold Spring, MN on April 14th, 1930, to Medardus and Bertha (Philippi) Backes.

After graduating high school Wally proceeded with an education in agriculture at St. John’s University and spent his summer months as a lumberjack in the northern woods. In 1953 he enlisted in the Army Airborne. Upon his return home in 1955 he purchased the family farm north of Cold Spring and developed a dairy farm while putting into practice soil conservation and preservation principles that are now used by most farmers today.

On October 18th, 1958, Wally married Mary Louise Vogel and with his hands on the land and hers on the household, they raised six children on their family farm to love and respect God and others.

Wally always had a song in his heart as he walked and worked through life and became involved in many community organizations and agencies.

Cold Spring Area Maennerchor (61 yrs)

St. Boniface Choir

Wakefield Township Board and Planning Commission (55 yrs)

Cold Spring Coop Board of Directors

NVA Board of Directors and former president

Cold Spring Sportsmens Club

Cold Spring Legion – Last Man’s Club

Foresters

ASCS Soil and Water Conservation Board

The Brüderhood

Wally is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary and children Bryan (Debbie), Robert (Cathy), Bruce (Clare), Tony, Teresa; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister Jean (John) Becker, sister-in-laws Roberta Prose, Bernadine Backes, Marcy Backes, Jane Palmersheim; brother-in-laws Ed Cotter, Louis Vogel.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Vienna, grandson Derrek; brothers, sisters and in-laws, Daniel (Vivian), Willard, Allen, Timothy, John, Vera Scherer (Alcuin) and Mary Cotter.

Wally’s family would like to thank the St. Cloud Veterans Administration for the wonderful care and support.

Memorials preferred.