Walter “Butch” G. Burczyk, 60, Rice

February 14, 1962 - April 30, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Walter “Butch” G. Burczyk who passed away on Saturday at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening. There will be a time to share memories following the prayer service on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Butch was born on February 14, 1962 in St. Cloud to Walter G. and Lavinia “Lovey” (Held) Burczyk. He met Donna Kurtz in 1992 while working at Electrolux and they were married on July 1, 2006. Butch worked for Electrolux for 27 years, until he was unable to continue. He lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life and most recently lived in Rice. He was a member of the Machinist Union 623 and the NRA. Butch enjoyed family game shows, hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling at the family’s land in Leader, MN. He was stubborn, but a truly wonderful man and animal lover. Butch loved his wife, kids and his grandkids; and to him, family was everything.

Butch is survived by his wife, Donna of Rice; children, Kaysie (Brian) Worm of Foley, Jess (Travis Fussy) of Rice, Zach (Mallory Pahan) of Little Falls, Dustin of Rice and Deanna (Tyler Faber) of Rice; grandchildren, Jack and Kenley Worm; and Hunter Claire Burczyk; siblings, Peggy Arseneau of Sauk Rapids, Shirley (Bob) Brannan of St. Cloud, Susie Martin of Roseau, Connie (Kathy Maloney) of St. Cloud and Martin of New Richland; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald, Richard and Bernard; sister, Karen Lamar; brothers-in-law, Jim Lamar, Rob Martin, Elmer Manthey and Keith Arseneau; sister-in-law, Nancy Burczyk; niece, Michelle Young and nephew, Randy Burczyk.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital Heart and Vascular Center and to the Heart Care Team at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis for the compassionate care that was given to Butch.

Butch’s family would also like to extend an invitation to all guests in attendance on Wednesday to wear Minnesota Vikings apparel in support of Butch and the football team he hated to love.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.