WaltAnne “Annie” Jacobson, 83, Becker

June 1, 1939 - April 17, 2023

A gathering of family and friends will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for WaltAnne “Annie” Jacobson, age 83, who passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at Shepherd of Grace in Becker. There will be a time of sharing at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

WaltAnne “Annie” was born June 1, 1939 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Walter and Dessie (Van Pelt) Benedum. She married Donald Wayne Jacobson on September 25, 1959 at the Little Brown Church. Annie was a homemaker and has lived in the Becker area since 1965. She enjoyed line dancing, square dancing, crocheting, knitting, and sewing - she was a great seamstress. Annie loved going to church and reading the bible was very important. She also loved gospel music, dogs, and all animals.

She is survived by her son, Clayton (Christine Lou) of Becker; son-in-law, Gene Greninger of Becker; sister, Marena (Edward) Cochrane of Los Cruces, NM; grandchildren, Brianna (Tim), Tia, Timothy, Lauren (Ross), Joseph, and Grace; and great grandchildren, Brynlee, Harley, Scarlett, Talon, Lucian, and Xavier. Annie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don in 2022; son, John; daughters, Beth Kinnison and Marjorie Greninger; and brother, Martin Benedum.