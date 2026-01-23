August 30, 1961 - January 20, 2026

Wallace "Wally" John Head, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Little Falls on January 20, 2026, at the age of 64. Born on August 30, 1961, in Wadena, MN, A celebration of Wally's life will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Little Falls VFW. Family and friends are invited to gather in his honor, sharing cherished memories and stories. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Wally was the son of Byron and Shirley (McCoy) Head, and he spent his early years in Randall and Little Falls. In 1978, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. After his honorable discharge in 1979, Wally embarked on a successful career as a truck driver, beginning with Budweiser beer and later operating his own truck for several years. Most recently, he was employed at Astech in St. Joseph. Wally had a vibrant social life and was frequently seen socializing at the West Side Bar and the Little Falls VFW, where he made lasting friendships. He had a passion for the outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing, and he treasured the moments spent with family and friends.

Wally is survived by his mother, Shirley Feakes of Leader, MN; his sisters, Sheri LaCroix of Monticello, FL, and Dianne Feakes of Rush City; nieces, Donnell, Melanie, SiLynn, Melanie, Michelle and Lindsey; 15 great nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew and his brother-in-law, Duane Miller of Little Falls. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will be remembered fondly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Byron Head; his siblings, Elsie Miller, William "Billy" Head, and Brenda Tretter; as well as his niece, Kristie Miller, and nephew, Nicholas