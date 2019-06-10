Waite Park’s 55th Annual Spass Tag, Family Fun Fest

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park is celebrating their 55th annual Spass Tag Family Fun Fest this week.

Some of the highlights include "Kids Day" on Wednesday which includes a bike rodeo, the kiddie parade, and a movie in the park.

Thursday's activities include the grand day parade at 6:30 p.m. and music in the park featuring the band Walter's Wheelhouse.

On Friday the 9th annual best of show car show starts at 4:30 p.m. along with another night of music in the park.