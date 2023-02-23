WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials say they will be lifting the Snow Emergency early.

Mayor Rick Miller says the snow emergency will end Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Parking can resume on city streets between 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

The snow emergencies for Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud remain in effect.

During a snow emergency parking restrictions are strictly enforced and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

