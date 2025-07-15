Unlocked Cars Lead To Theft At Waite Park&#8217;s Ledge Amphitheater

Unlocked Cars Lead To Theft At Waite Park’s Ledge Amphitheater

Paul Habstritt, WJON

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle of an unlocked vehicle at a parking lot at the Ledge Amphitheater.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the victim's wallet, passport, bank card, cash, and social security card were taken.  Mages doesn't recommend carrying your social security card with you on a regular basis.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

 My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.

