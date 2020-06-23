Waite Park Splash Pad to Remain Closed

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials say the splash pad at River's Edge Park will remained closed until further notice.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says unlike splash pads in surrounding communities, their water feature uses recycled water. She says because of that the state views the splash pad as more of a pool, which requires tighter regulations surrounding COVID-19.

Johnson says those regulations include allowing only 98 people in at one time, having a sign up sheet to use the splash pad, set up barriers to manage traffic flow, and hiring on-site staff to make sure guests are social distancing.

She says they understands the frustration, but this is a safety matter and they are adhering to the states guidelines. Should restrictions be lifted, city officials will look into opening the splash pad in the future.

Johnson says all other features in the park remain open with social distancing in place.