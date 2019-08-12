Waite Park Receives 96 Name Suggestions for Amphitheater

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials say they've received nearly 100 names suggestions for the new Waite Park Amphitheater.

A list of 96 names were sent to the city council, who will now narrow down the list of names at their upcoming coming meeting next Monday (August 19).

From there you will be able to vote on their favorite name.

Construction on the amphitheater is currently underway and is expected to be completed this time next year.

When finished the Waite Park amphitheater is expected to host about 15 to 20 national acts every year and will sit roughly 5,000 people.

Proposed AMP Park Facility Names