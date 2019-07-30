Waite Park Police To Hold Community Meeting on New Vitals App

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police is inviting you to learn more about their new law enforcement tool.

Over the next few months, the department will be holding a series of community information meetings, highlighting the benefits of their new Vitals App.

The app provides first responders with crucial information about vulnerable individuals, increasing the effectiveness of situational response and vastly expanding the potential for successful and safe resolutions.

The Waite Park police department has been using the Vitals App for a few months now.

The first meeting takes place Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. inside the Waite Park Police Department. The meetings are free to attend and open to everyone.

Vitals Aware Services is a Twin Cities-based tech company launch in August of 2107.

Approximately 60 public safety agencies and communities are currently using the service.