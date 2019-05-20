Waite Park Police To Begin Using New Vitals App

WAITE PARK -- Another local police department is using a new mobile app to respond to calls for help.

The Waite Park police department will be using the "Vitals" App within the coming weeks.

The Twin Cities-base app provides first responders with crucial information about vulnerable people.

Chief Dave Bentrud says his department is excited to begin using this new technology.

this technology is another resource our officers can use to keep people safe.

Back in February the St. Cloud police department announced they would be using the app.

The Vitals App can be download for free in either the App Store or Google Play.

Vitals Aware Services was launched in August of 2017 and is being used by about 60 public safety agencies.