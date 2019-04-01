Waite Park Police Searching For Suspect in Gas Station Assault

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police are asking for help in finding the suspect involved in an assault at a gas station Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the Speedway at 1435 Division Street.

Police says a man entered the store and bought a can of Red Bull. As the suspect was leaving, he got into a verbal argument with an employee. The suspect then threw the full can of Red Bull at the employee, hitting him in the face.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for an eye injury.

Police says the suspect left the store in a silver 4-door car, with a female driver. The male suspect is described as a black man, between 6' to 6' 2" tall, with short hair, wearing a red, white and blue long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

The woman driver is described as lighter skinned, with long dark hair, wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt.

It's believed the man and woman came to the store after leaving the movie theater.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waite Park PD at 320-251-3281 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers of Minnesota .

(Photo: Waite Park Police)

(Photo: Waite Park Police)