Waite Park Police Recover Stolen Mail, Urge Caution

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police are reminding everyone, especially business owners, to be careful about their mail this time of year after finding stolen mail.

An officer on patrol stopped a suspicious vehicle on February 11th and made a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Frontage Road North near Mill's Fleet Farm. Inside the vehicle, police say there were several pieces of mail stolen from businesses in that area.

Officers have identified a suspect but have not completed their investigation and so no charges have been filed yet.

Police say you should never send checks or other financial information through your personal mailbox and be sure to take your mail daily.

