Waite Park Police Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspects

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police are asking for your help in finding three Somali men tied to an attempted robbery.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of 7th Street South.

Authorities says the victim, a 23-year-old woman, had just pulled into a parking lot and was getting out of her vehicle when she was confronted by three men.

The victim told police one man approached her on the driver's side and showed a gun, while a second man opened the passenger side door and put a gun against her back. She says one of the men told her to hand over her money.

The victim told the men to get away and started screaming for help. One of the men then hit her in the face with a gun. As the victim was screaming for help, a nearby resident opened their window and asked her if she needed help, at which time the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Officers responded to the area but were unable to find the suspects. The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1 - Somali man in his early-mid 20's, clear skin, brown eyes, wearing dark khaki joggers, hat, red bandana

Suspect 2 - Somali man in his early-mid 20's with a black hoodie

Suspect 3 - Somail man in his early-mid 20's, green eyes, black bandana and a black winter hat.

Police say just before the call came in, officers received another call from a resident who says they saw four Somali men in the parking lot, who they believed were attempting to break into cars.

Anyone with information is asked to Waite Park police or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.