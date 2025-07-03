Waite Park Police are reporting the theft of 2 kayaks stolen from a garage on Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says one was a 10-foot Dolphin kayak and a 12-foot Camo kayak. Mages says it did not look like the lock was cut so they are not sure how someone got in.

Sauk Rapids Runner Takes a Bullet

Sauk Rapids Police has reported a female runner was hit with a stray bullet in the arm on River Avenue North. The bullet had to be removed at St. Cloud Hospital. Sauk Rapids Police and Tri-County Crime Stoppers is looking for any information that anyone can provide.

