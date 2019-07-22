UPDATE: 16-Year-Old Arrested in Waite Park Shooting

WAITE PARK -- A 16-year-old faces charges after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old man in the head in Waite Park Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 200 block of 13th Avenue North.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says officers arrived on scene to find a 19-year-old St. Cloud man with a bullet wound to his head. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Bentrud says a 16-year-old boy from Waite Park was arrested as a result of the incident and is being held in a juvenile detention facility awaiting formal charges. He faces charges of negligent discharge of a gun, minor in possession of a gun and felon in possession of a gun.

The case remains active and there is no danger to the public.