Waite Park Officials Looking Buy LED Video Screens for The Ledge

WAITE PARK -- Some minor improvements may be coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider buying two LED video screens for the facility.

Each screen would be 14' by 8' in size and cost $85,900 in total. Funding for the screens is expected to come from Falcon Bank, who is proposing donating $100,000.

During last week's State of the City Address, Mayor Rick Miller says they are hopeful to receive some state funding to make other improvements to the facility.

The funding would help pay for phase two of the project which includes additional concessions and restroom facilities and to make some additional site amenities that will make the facility more usable year-round.

The Ledge will kick off the 2022 season on Saturday with Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners.