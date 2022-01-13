Waite Park Officials Issue Mask Mandate In City-Owned Facilities

Waite Park Officials Issue Mask Mandate In City-Owned Facilities

Getty Images

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are asking residents to mask up while inside all city-owned facilities.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved a mask mandate for all employees and community members, regardless of vaccination status, while visiting any city building.

Get our free mobile app

If you don't have a mask, they will be available to the public and employees upon entering.

In addition, anyone visiting the Waite Park Senior Center will also be required to wear a mask.

The city council plans to reevaluate the masking requirement at their next meeting on February 7th.

Earlier this week, The Benton County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution requiring all county staff to wear face masks in county buildings with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

 

15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma

Filed Under: city council, mask mandate, Waite Park
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top