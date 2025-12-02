August 6, 1942 - November 26, 2025

Edward A. Bauer, 83, a lifelong resident of Waite Park, MN, passed away on November 26, 2025. Ed was loved by many and will be dearly missed. He was born in St. Cloud, MN, on August 6, 1942, the son of Olive (Lardy) and Mike Bauer. Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and the Navy Reserves for 20 years.

On July 8, 1967, he married the love of his life, Carol A. Lobb. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School, St. Cloud State University, and Dunwoody Institute. Ed owned and operated Bauer Incorporated for over 35 years, originally founded by his father, and served on the Waite Park Fire Department for 25 years, Fire Chief (1981-1992).

Ed had a deep faith and was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a member of multiple clubs and associations, including the American Legion, Moose Lodge 1400, VFW, Eagles Club, Waite Park Rifle Club, and Anton’s Book Club.

A true Studebaker collector and enthusiast, Ed belonged to numerous car clubs, including The Studebaker Drivers Club, The Pantowners, Rock City Rods, Hot Rod Hoodlums, and MSRA.

Ed was a devoted servant of his community, volunteering for several organizations. He was widely regarded as one of Waite Park’s historians and had a true passion for bringing the community’s stories and heritage to life.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Olive and Mike Bauer. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Carol Bauer; his children, Steven (Ellen Linman) Bauer of Minneapolis, Gwen (Jaymie) Cater of Hastings, and John Bauer of St. Paul; his grandchildren, Rachel (Josh) Oxborough, Sean Bauer, Violet Bauer, Sydney Cater, Peyton Cater, and Jack Bauer; great-grandchildren, Delilah, Asa, Freja Oxborough; his sister, Lee Steiner and many other family and friends.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park. The family invites friends to a visitation on Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery after the service.