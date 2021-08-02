Waite Park Looking To Buy Land For Future Public Safety Facility

WAITE PARK -- The city of Waite Park is looking at buying some additional land near the amphitheater.

City officials have been looking at roughly 17 acres along Parkway Drive between Bio Life and The Ledge. The site is considered a potential option for a future Public Safety Facility.

During Monday's meeting, the council will look to enter into a lease-to-purchase agreement with Miller Architects.

The site would not only have enough space for the future police and fire station, but provide more parking for The Ledge.

If approved, the agreement would allow the City to use the property over the next couple of years while pursuing funding to buy the entire property. The plan includes pursuing an additional half-cent sales tax referendum and requires the city to buy the property no later than December 31st, 2023.

Back in 2015, there were plans to build two hotels on the site but those plans never materialized.