WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park Family Fun Fest continues through Friday.

The 56th annual celebration continues Thursday with the parade at 6:30 followed by music in the park. The parade starts at the Waite Park Library and ends in Community Park.

Get our free mobile app

Friday wraps up the fun with the “Best Of Show” Car Show starting at 4:30.

For a complete list of events, click here.