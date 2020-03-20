Waite Park Declares Local Emergency

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller has announced he has signed a Declaration of a Local Emergency in response to COVID-19.

An emergency city council meeting was held Friday via teleconference for council members to extend the declaration.

It allows for staff to continue to provide essential city services in the event the virus outbreak worsens in the city.

The declaration will be in effect for 30 days unless a further extension is needed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app