Waite Park Approves 2020 Road Improvement Plans
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials approved several road improvement projects for this year during Monday's meeting.
The city council approved three key projects including:
- A full street and utility reconstruction of 2nd Street North (between Waite Ave and 2nd Ave North), West Avenue and the Frontage Road (between 1st Ave North and 2nd Ave North)
- Reclamation and paving of Granite View Road from the 33rd Street Roundabout to County Road 6.
- Bus turnout lane off of Parkway Drive.
The total estimated project construction cost for all improvements is over $2.1-million.
