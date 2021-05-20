Waite Park American Legion Auctioning Off Signs, Canopy, and More

Waite Park -- Here is your chance to own an iconic piece of Waite Park history. The Waite Park American Legion Post 428 was sold back in February to make way for a car wash, and now it's moving time.

The Legion is hosting an online auction through Black Diamond Auctions to clear out everything in the building, and outside of it:

The real estate has been sold. We will be doing an online auction of everything remaining inside the American Legion Club rooms plus a 12'x 24' and a 12' x 48' storage buildings to be sold to be moved from property. Everything was used up until April 30th and we need to empty the building wall to wall.

Some notable things up for auction are the red, white, and blue entrance canopies (pictured above), the sign box, fun interior bar signs, and the light-up outdoor reader sign that comes with the letters to make your own message.

This auction also has countless kitchen items like ovens, prep tables, walk-in freezers and coolers, rolling buffet tables, commercial dishwashers, and so much more. It presents a great opportunity for someone who might be looking to start their own bar or restaurant to get the equipment they need.

A person doesn't realize just how much stuff is in a bar until it all needs to be cleared out. Check out the almost 300 items up for auction at the Waite Park American Legion on the auction website here. Bidding begins closing on Monday 05/24/2021 at 6:52 pm.

