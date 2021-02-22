Waite Park Legion Sold Again, New Carwash Plans To Be Reviewed

WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park American Legion has been sold again. Post 428 Commander Dennis Schiffler says another party has agreed by buy the property.

Back in November, the building was sold to make way for a carwash, however, the sale fell through. Schiffler says the new property owners plan to take over the building in May.

In the meantime, he says the Legion plans to operate normal hours Thursday through Sunday. Schiffler says it's still their plan to move in and share space with the Loyal Order of Moose for all their Legion meetings, programs and other operations until they find the right facility.

As for the sites future, Waite Park Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says they've recently received a new application for a different car wash business to operate on the site.

Noerenberg says the Planning Commission will review the application for Tommy's Express Car Wash during their meeting on March 9th.

Tommy's currently has two Minnesota locations, one in Minneapolis and the other in Duluth.

The Waite Park American Legion was built in 1955.

