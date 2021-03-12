Wait, The Wolves Won? By Thirty? – Friday Sports Blast

The Timberwolves posted a lopsided win, Gopher men's basketball saw its season come to a close and the Twins fell in Spring Training... Here's a look at everything you missed on Thursday and what to look forward to on Friday.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame an early 16-point deficit and beat the Pelicans 135-105 in New Orleans. Yes, I double checked it and it's true.

Wolves reserve Jaylen Nowell led Minnesota with 28 points, while rookie Anthony Edwards added 27 for the Wolves. The Timberwolves are now 8-29 on the season and will host Portland Saturday.

- The Gopher men's basketball team fell 79-75 to #9 Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Minnesota's season ends with a record of 14-15.

- The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in Ft. Myers, Florida. Twins rookie Alex Kirilloff provided a home run in the loss.

The Twins will take on Atlanta Friday at noon (WJON).

- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team played for the first time in 364 days and split a doubleheader with Hibbing at US Bank Stadium late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The Cyclones fell 10-9 in the first game before winning the second game (which began at nearly 12:30 a.m.) 8-0.

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Boys Basketball

Waconia 65, Tech 54

Sauk Centre 49, Cathedral 43

Girls Hockey

River Lakes 8, Prairie Centre 0

Girls Basketball

Brainerd 62, Apollo 49

Rocori 73, Tech 66

Bemidji 55, Sartell 44

Boys Hockey

Sartell 8, Cathedral 1

FRIDAY'S SPORTS

- The Granite City Lumberjacks host the Alexandria Blizzard at Sports Arena East. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids.

- The St. Cloud Norsemen play host to Aberdeen at the MAC in St. Cloud. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

- The Minnesota Wild will look for its third win in a row when they host Arizona at Xcel Energy Center. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at Xcel Energy Center (WJON).

- SCSU women's basketball opens the NCAA Tournament against Central Missouri. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

- SCSU men's hockey begins the Frozen Faceoff tournament in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Huskies will take on a short-handed Colorado College team at 2:37 p.m.

The Huskies can be heard on The River 96.7 FM.