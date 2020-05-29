Volunteers Sought to Plant Wild Plum Shrubs in Stearns County

HOLDINGFORD -- The Stearns County Parks Department is asking for volunteers to help plant some native plum trees.

The parks department received 125 samplings of the native wild plum samplings to be planted near the Holdingford covered Bridge and Lake Wobegon Trail.

Wild plum is a common, native species in central Minnesota that can produce large, dense thickets through its suckering root system.

If you'd like to volunteer, check out the link to the Stearns County Parks Department website. Once there, click on the Volunteer Opportunities tab and then click on "Other Volunteer Opportunities" or call (320) 654-4726 with any questions.