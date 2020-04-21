Volunteers Anxious to Get Back to Helping Others

ST. CLOUD -- This is National Volunteer Week. However, with Stay At Home and social distancing orders in place right now due to COVID-19, a lot of the volunteers in our community are being furloughed.

Just due to the fact that many of the community partners we work with are either closed or not able to have volunteers come in for the safety of the staff and volunteers.

RSVP's Lisa Braun says, because of that, many organizations have not been able to provide the same level of services. She says they do still have a few volunteers driving for Tri-CAP getting residents to their doctor's appointments. Another volunteer project you can do at home is sewing face masks and then dropping them off at the Whitney Senior Center.

Braun says she is expecting to see a surge in volunteerism once some of the restrictions have been lifted.

It's amazing how many people say I want to get engaged with volunteering, I want to get active again, and so when this is I think we will see a tremendous surge in volunteers stepping forward.

Last year RSVP had over 1,100 people volunteer over 133,000 hours at 137 different community partners.

Braun says you can start the sign-up process now if you want to become a volunteer in the future. The RSVP page on the city of St. Cloud website has a list of all of the volunteer opportunities.