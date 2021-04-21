St. Cloud Salutes Local Volunteers [PODCAST]

This week is National Volunteer Recognition Week. I was joined by AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteer Coordinator Joleen Christiansen and by volunteer and volunteer coordinator for the friends of the St. Cloud Library Leann Orth. Christiansen and Orth are spending Wednesday honoring local volunteers with a limo ride and flowers. Christiansen says so many organizations depend heavily on volunteer hours. Both Christiansen and Orth says they are always looking for volunteers. Listen to our conversation below.

Orth says the book store at the St. Cloud Library had been closed since last March due to the pandemic but plans to open the first week in May. She says they hope to take book donations soon but they are not being accepted yet. Orth says reading is a passion for her and likes have first access to books that are available at the library and book store.

Other guests appearing on WJON this week included Briana Theising, the chair of the St. Cloud Area Volunteer Coordinators, Janel Heinen, the Program Coordinator for Lutheran Social Services, and Sara Heuring from Catholic Charities AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent program.

