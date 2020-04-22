United Way Appreciates Volunteers [PODCAST]

This week is National Volunteer Week and I talked with Samantha Switzer from the United Way of Central Minnesota about the volunteers who have worked with them. Sam is the Events and Brand Manager for the United Way of Central Minnesota. She said they hold numerous events that ask for many volunteers including 600 volunteers for their largest events. Listen to her talk about opportunities.

Sam says the United Way is looking at ways for volunteers to help in a virtual way during the Covid-19 crisis. She says they are still hopeful that events they have planned this summer can go on as scheduled. Learn more about volunteer opportunities by going to unitedwayhelps.org/volunteer.