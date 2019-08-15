3rd Annual Community Bus Pull Takes Over 5th Ave [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Eighteen local companies put their muscles to the test in downtown St. Cloud Thursday afternoon.

United Way of Central Minnesota held their third annual Community Bus Pull on 5th Avenue. Teams of 12 pulled a 30,000-pound bus sixty feet as fast as they could for the chance to win this year’s trophy.

Jessica Houle is the Vice President of Resource Development and Community Engagement. She says the event actually started seven years ago out at New Flyer.

After five years of doing it out there, they thought it would be really fun to start challenging other companies to come out and go against who won their internal competition.

This year they added a crowdfunding opportunity in addition to the registration fee for each team.

Events and Brand Manager Sam Switzer says the top two fundraising teams were awarded a V.I.P. experience.

Those two teams get lunch, they get drinks, they get a shady location up on the veranda porch, and then they also get a second attempt to pull the bus.

The two V.I.P. teams were Metro Bus and Microbiologics. First place went to DCI Inc with a time of 10.18 seconds. AAM Casting placed second with a time of 10.33 and ATS took third with a time of 10.50.

All of the money raised by the teams goes to United Way of Central Minnesota to fund the work they do in the community.