The ultimate scavenger hunt is taking over St. Cloud's Downtown area on August 28th.

The Amazing-est Race will take teams throughout downtown St. Cloud as they try to earn the most points by solving clues and completing challenges before the two-hour time limit is up.

Challenges will include a variety of tasks like finding hidden items, solving clues to specific locations, and many of the clues will include stops at local businesses.Each of the challenges will be worth different point values so teams will need to strategize how to earn the most points. Competing teams will need to use creativity, knowledge of St. Cloud, and of course their feet to race to first place.

All teams will start at the same location with the same challenge. When your team completes the initial challenge you will be handed a packet containing all the clues you need to lead you through St. Cloud, to complete the clues in any order you choose, but you only have two hours to complete them all.

There are even cash prizes for the top three teams, 1st place gets $500, 2nd gets $250, and 3rd gets $100.

The event is being put on by United Way of Central Minnesota and GeoComm. Check-in and the finish line will be located at Bremer Bank in Downtown St. Cloud. Check-in starts at 9:30 am, and the contest will conclude at 12:30 pm.

For more details on the contest, and register to compete with your own team, check out the Amazing-est Race website.

