Area Families Transitioning Out of Homelessness Receive Household Supplies

ST. CLOUD – This winter, 45 St. Cloud families will receive a collection of household basics, thanks to a collaborative effort by Bremer Bank and United Way.

The Home For Good initiative will provide 1,500 Welcome Home kits to individuals and families in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin currently transitioning away from homelessness into permanent housing. Kits will also be given to families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic challenges.

Kits were assembled in mid-November by groups of United Way and Bremer employees, and include items like plates, cups, silverware, cooking utensils, paper towels, toilet paper, facial tissue, toothbrushes, and homemade blankets.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, more than 565,000 people in the U.S. experience unsheltered homelessness each night.