Bremer Bank Offers More Details on Future Downtown Branch

ST. CLOUD -- Now that the demolition of the former St. Cloud City Hall building is underway, we are learning more about the future of that site.

Bremer Bank, in collaboration with Frauenshuh Inc, Inventure Properties, and RJM Construction, say they have officially broken ground on a new, full-service branch location.

The $8 million Highbanks Plaza development at the corner of Second Street South and 5th Avenue South will be a two-story bank with nearly 20,000 square feet.

The design of the building will compliment the architectural style of the surrounding neighborhood.

The new building will serve as a regional operation and will replace traditional bank teller lines with partner tables in the lobby. The branch will employ about 80 workers.

The building is scheduled to be completed next summer.

Bremer's branch at 1100 West St. Germain Street will be acquired by Granite Partners and become an innovation hub and headquarters.