Demolition of Former St. Cloud City Hall Underway

ST. CLOUD -- The demolition of the former St Cloud City Hall building is underway.

The work to tear down the building began on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

The old building served as St. Cloud's City Hall since 1984, before that it was a middle school for District 742. .

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

While the work is going on the right lane of eastbound Highway 23/Division Street has been reduced to one lane. You might want to avoid that area for the rest of the week because there have been significant backups with vehicles heading east.

Also, 4th Avenue South just to the east of the building has also been closed while the demolition work is going on.

Later this year construction will begin on a brand new two-story Bremer Bank building will begin.

