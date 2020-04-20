GSDC Combines Resources with United Way [PODCAST]

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is combining resources with the United Way to facilitate career and college readiness programs and awareness in the St. Cloud area. I was joined by Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from GSDC and Daniel Larson, Vice President of Community Impact from the United Way of Central Minnesota. Listen to our conversation below.

Gail Cruikshank also addressed the issue of many people looking for jobs due to furloughs and layoffs due to Covid-19.

Learn more about the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and United Way of St. Cloud.