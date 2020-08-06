VOTF Arrest Two on Drug and Gun Charges

WAITE PARK -- The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force arrested two people Wednesday in Waite Park.

The task force was investigating tips that a man who is prohibited from having a gun was to believed to have weapons and drugs in his vehicle.

Authorities responded to the area of 10th Avenue North, where they found a suspected vehicle. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Benny Wiggins of Sauk Rapids, who investigators say is prohibited from having a gun.

Wiggins parked the vehicle and walked into a nearby business with one of the two female passengers. Investigators say as they walked passed his vehicle, they saw several guns uncased in the back seat.

Wiggins and the woman, identified as 29-year-old Corine Kirmeier of St. Cloud, were arrested. Police say they searched the vehicle a found two long guns, one hand gun and about 70 grams of methamphetamine.

Wiggins and Kirmeier were taken to the Stearns County Jail. They face charges of first degree possession of a controlled substance and being an ineligible person in possession of a gun.