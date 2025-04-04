Virginia Rose Hovda, 96, Waconia

September 5, 1928 - March 25, 2025

attachment-Virginia Hovda loading...

Virginia Rose Hovda passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2025, at Auburn Homes in Waconia, Mn

Services will be held at 12PM at Grace United Methodist Church, 2615 Clearwater Rd. St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Please join the family for refreshments and lunch following the service. A private burial will be held at Pine River Cemetery in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Virginia will be laid to rest next to her husband Myron and daughter Lynne.

Virginia Rose Hovda was born on September 5, 1928, to Leslie and Lydia Timian in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of three children. In 1946 Virginia graduated from South Division High School. She then went to Milwaukee State Teachers College where she graduated with an Early Elementary Education degree. Her first teaching job was being a kindergarten teacher. She met Myron Zell Hovda Jr. at Grace Methodist Church in Milwaukee. They were married there on August 18, 1951. They served at Wesley United Methodist Church in Kenosha Wisconsin from 1951-1954. They moved to Racine Wisconsin and served at Racine Bethany Church from 1954-1961. Myron and Virginia moved their young family to St. Cloud Mn in 1961. Myron became a Chaplain at the VA Hospital there.

Virginia rekindled her teaching career in St. Cloud initially substitute teaching. She was then hired to teach students in the Title 1 program at Mckinley Elementary and then South Junior High. She loved being a teacher! The opportunity to teach young students with her Title 1 colleagues was one of her biggest joys in life. She also served as President of the ARC chapter in St. Cloud in 1968 and 1971.

The Hovda family were members of Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud. Virginia accepted a variety of roles and responsibilities as an active member. Her clearly God given gift was genuinely showing His love to others, especially her family! We will dearly miss her, but we know she is in His Glory smiling!

Survivors include her son Myron (Cathy) Hovda of Woodbury, MN and daughter Leslie Dancer of Chaska, MN: 4 grandsons, Alex (Rachel) Hovda of Richfield MN, Eric Hovda of Menomonie WI, Aaron and Jason Dancer of Chaska MN., and 1 great grandson, Wesley Hovda of Richfield, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Lydia Timian, husband Myron Hovda Jr, brother Howard Timian, sister Irene Nevala, niece Janice Nevala, and three daughters: Laurie Ann, Lisa Rae, and Lynne Ellen

In loving memory of Virginia our family encourages simple acts of kindness—Smile to those around you, tip generously, send an unexpected card, help someone in need. Pray for the opportunity to show His loving kindness to someone.