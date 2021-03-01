Virginia M. “Ginny” Monarski, 97, St. Cloud

August 23, 1923 - February 27, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Virginia M. “Ginny” Monarski, age 97, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Benedict Homes with family by her side. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Funeral mass will be live streamed at: https://youtu.be/yXOWeGzHRp8

Ginny was born August 23, 1923 to Rudolph and Katherine (Bresnahan) Hofmann in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School. During high school she worked at the Wide Awake Shoe Store and Dry Cleaners with her father who was the owner. After her children were grown, she enjoyed working at Bankers Systems.

On September 11, 1943 Ginny married Charles “Chuck” Monarski in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ginny and Chuck lived on military base and continued to do so until Chuck was discharged from Camp McCoy in Wisconsin. They moved to St. Cloud and began raising their family.

Ginny was a loving wife and mother of seven children. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ginny was an excellent cook and loved to bake. When her children were young, she often sewed clothes for them. She passed these talents on to her children. Ginny loved to play cards, go dancing and took great pride in her appearance. She enjoyed watching animals, birds and waterfowl, caring for her flower beds and welcomed friends and family to their home on Pleasant Lake. Ginny loved to volunteer in her daughter’s classroom. She was proud of her 47 years of sobriety and an active member in AA where she mentored many.

Ginny is survived by her children, Jack (Kathy) Monarski of St. Cloud, Jane (Duane) Scepaniak of St. Joseph, Julie (Randy) Miller of St. Cloud, Jill (Tom) Joseph of The Villages, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Thomey; sons-in-laws, Dave Bell and Ryan Podvin; daughter-in-law, Terry Monarski; sisters-in-law, Bev Hofmann and Kaye Beaumont Monarski; and many relatives, friends, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles (Chuck) Monarski; children, Joanne Bell, Jerry Monarski, and Jennifer Podvin; brothers, Rudy, Russ and Tom Hofmann; and sister, Glorianne Hyneman.

Many thanks to Saint Benedict Homes and Saint Croix Hospice for their compassionate care and love given to Ginny during her final years and days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.