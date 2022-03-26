Virginia (Jean) T. Vander Eyk, 88, St. Cloud

October 8, 1933 - March 25, 2022

attachment-Virginia Vander Eyk loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2022, St Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Virginia (Jean) T. Vander Eyk, age 88, who passed away March 25, 2022 at her home, just as she wanted. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church in Luxemburg. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home St Cloud.

Jean was born on October 8, 1933, to John and Caroline (Christen) Reber in Albany, Minnesota. She grew up in Albany, graduating from high school. She married Theodore J. Vander Eyk on June 23, 1956, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Jean and Ted were married 51 years, making their home in the Rockville area, raising their seven children. The home became a place their grandchildren and great grandchildren cherished. Jean enjoyed time spent gardening, quilting, baking and she would never turn down an offer to go fishing. She was an active member of the Christian Women, Mission Group and Catholic Aid Society of St Wendelin Parish. In her later years, she devoted her time volunteering at St Wendelin’s Church and School. The power of prayer was important to Jean, offering the “Prayer Line” when life challenged you.

Jean is survived by her children, Aggie (Rick) May of Luverne, Ida Oksa of St Cloud, John (Terese) of St Cloud, Sue (Greg) Harren of St Cloud, Mark (Shelly) of Kimball and Beth (Mark) Leither of St Joseph, 16 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, brother George of Albany, sister Lois of Albany, and many other relatives and friends.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ted, daughter, Doris, an infant grandchild, son-in law Jim Oksa and infant sisters, Caroline and Alice.

Special thank you to the Stearns County Sheriff’s and the Rockville Fire Department for their compassionate care of Jean.