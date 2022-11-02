Virginia “Ginny” A. Armour, 90, St. Cloud

February 3, 1932 - October 29, 2022

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Virginia Ann “Ginny” Armour, 90 of Waite Park who passed away on October 29, 2022, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in St. Cloud. Pastor Tim Routh will officiate. Burial will take place on a later date at Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi, WI. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Virginia was born on February 3, 1932, to Oliver and Ann (Cleberg) Jacobson of Brownsville, WI. She graduated from Mayville High School in 1950. She then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Stout State College in Menomonie WI, graduating in 1954. She taught home economics at Madelia, MN, Welcome, MN and Danube, MN and later she became a full-time homemaker. She married Rodney L. Armour at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Fond Du Lac, WI on July 11, 1955.

She held all offices for Renville Co. Home Economists and served as the Co-Chair of the Danube Bloodmobile from 1980-1993. She was a clothing judge for the county and the Minnesota State Fair, an election judge in Waite Park Precinct 1 and the treasurer of Waite’s Crossing Home Association. Virginia was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Danube, MN, Eastern Star and Jobs Daughters in Fond Du Lac and Mayville, WI. She also served as a girl scout troop leader in Clear Lake, IA. She was active at Salem Lutheran Church and had a passion for making baby quilts with Piecemakers Quilters to be presented at the time of baptism. She was involved with Mission Quilts, Lydia Circle, and Fare For All Food Program.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gene) Sorensen of Vermillion, SD; sons, Steve Armour of Alexandria, MN and Eric (Amy) Armour of Sartell, MN; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harry and Oliver “Oz” Jacobson and husband, Rodney (2009).