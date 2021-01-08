Virginia E. “Ginny” McDonald, 94, St. Cloud

November 9, 1926 - January 8, 2021

A Private Memorial Service will be held for Virginia E. “Ginny” McDonald, age 94, of St. Cloud who passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Ginny was born on November 9, 1926 in Jacobs Prairie to George and Frances (Czervinski) Wlaznak. She married Kenneth A. “Mac” McDonald on November 15, 1947 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She retired from Woolworths in 1989. Ginny was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

She enjoyed flower gardening, playing games, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Sandy of Minneapolis, Therese Klemz of Little Falls, Pat (Mark) Ditlevson of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Mary McCarney of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren; Mitch (Nichole) McDonald, Chris (Stacey) McDonald, Molly (Darren)Thomson, Mariah (Paul) Bautch, Scott McDonald, Tracy (Jay) Holmberg, Kelly Klemz, Erik (Jennifer) Ditlevson, Elizabeth Ditlevson; 17 great-grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister-in-law Sally Wlaznak and extended family and friends.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mac in 1996; son, Michael in 2020; brothers and sister, Anthony, Dominic, Roman, Mary Albertini, and Albert.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice House and St. Cloud Hospital Neural Spinal Unit for all the care given to Ginny.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.